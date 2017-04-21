Sports Illustrated columnist and CBS college basketball analyst Seth Davis said he would be shocked if Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino knew that a former staffer was hiring escorts and strippers to entertain players and recruits.

U of L officials met Thursday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions for a hearing on those allegations.

The committee is expected to recommend any additional penalties on top of the school’s self-imposed punishment.

Davis predicts there won’t be any major NCAA sanctions.

“I would be surprised if something really bad came down,” he said. “They may want to come up with something to add to it for some type of effect — another post-season ban, another suspension or something along those lines.”

Davis was in Louisville Friday to speak at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s “They’re Off” luncheon. He said there’s no proof that Pitino was aware of the activity.

“I have not seen a single iota of evidence or indication that Rick Pitino knew what was going on,” Davis said. “I personally would be flabbergasted if he know what was going on.”

U of L is disputing an NCAA accusation that Pitino should have known that the activities were taking place in the men’s basketball dorm.

The NCAA is expected to issue its report on alleged violations by the program in six to eight weeks.

The investigation began after the publication of a book claiming that former basketball staffer Andre McGee paid an escort service for strippers and sex parties for Cardinal players and recruits.