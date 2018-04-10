Shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, students started flowing into Central High School’s library. They were there to listen to college professor and recent Grawemeyer Award winner Sara Goldrick-Rab talk about the cost of going to college.

“I think it’s really important that they have a realistic sense of what it’s going to take,” said Goldrick-Rab. “I think it’s probably better to know from the start that this is going to be a struggle. And it’s a worthwhile struggle but nonetheless a struggle.”

Goldrick-Rab’s book, “Paying The Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, And The Betrayal Of The American Dream,” tracked thousands of students and details how some of them are struggling with challenges like finding food, or even homelessness.

Her book landed her an interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

I spent the morning at the school to hear students’ concerns and what advice Goldrick-Rab had for them. Listen in the player above.

Feature image: Miana Petitjacques, 15, a student at Central High School