Churchill Downs, Inc. is moving its TwinSpires headquarters from Mountain View, California, to Louisville. The company made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Company officials say they expect the change will create about 70 high-tech jobs. CDI will invest $2.2 million to expand their offices at 600 North Hurstbourne Parkway.

In a news release announcing the move, Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen credited Gov. Bevin with making the relocation possible.

“Relocating the TwinSpires business to Louisville would not be possible without the leadership of Gov. Matt Bevin and the work he has done to make Kentucky more business-friendly,” Carstanjen said.

Bevin said the relocation sends a strong signal about the strength of Kentucky’s workforce.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s economic development plan includes making Louisville a hub for technology. In the release, Carstanjen also praised Fischer for making Louisville “more competitive for attracting new businesses, jobs and talent — all of which were critical factors when weighing the decision to relocate TwinSpires headquarters.”