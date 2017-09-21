The city will hold two public meetings to discuss converting 3rd Street from a one-way to a two-way street from Broadway to Main Street.

The meetings will give citizens a chance to view and discuss the plans with city officials, according to a news release.

Louisville Metro

The planned changes are based on recommendations from Move Louisville, the city’s 20-year multi-modal plan. Move Louisville includes proposals for 16 projects and various maintenance and upgrades. It calls for a shift in how people move around the city — in short, fewer cars and more bikes, sidewalks and buses.

The meetings will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Louisville Slugger Field (401 E. Main St.).