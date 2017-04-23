After more than 22 years of hosting performances and cultural events, the Clifton Center will cease operations at the end of the year.

St. Frances of Rome Catholic Parish — which is the landlord of the Center’s building on Payne Street — has decided to repurpose the former school building for other uses, according to a news release.

The Clifton Center began in 1994 as a nonprofit partnership between leaders from St. Frances of Rome, the Clifton neighborhood and community cultural leaders.

Since that time, it has received support from organizations such as the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

The Center will continue hosting events until their official closing date of Dec. 31, 2017.