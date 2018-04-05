On Friday at 8 p.m., listeners can tune into 89.3 WFPL to hear “Stories of Ali: Ali and the Nation.”

The program — the first in a series — was recorded live at the Muhammad Ali Center on March 30, 2018. It’s an hour-long conversation about the role of the Nation of Islam in the life of boxer and Louisville native Muhammad Ali.

World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson

Ali’s conversion to Islam made headlines in 1964. That’s also when he changed his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali. But what exactly was the Nation of Islam, and how did it affect Ali’s life, his sport and his moral stance on the Vietnam War?

The program, created by the Muhammad Ali Center, explores all those questions with two experts: Dr. Brandon McCormack, a professor of Pan-African studies at the University of Louisville, and Donald Lassere, the president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.

You can listen live Friday at 8 p.m. on 89.3, or stream online here.