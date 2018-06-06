You hear the news every day on WFPL … but there’s always more to talk about. That’s why next week WFPL is launching “Recut”: a new twice-weekly podcast from the WFPL newsroom.

Think of it as WFPL’s reporters showing their work. Each week on Recut, host Jonese Franklin will take one story we’re covering and break it down, giving you a way to stay informed and connected to your city, state and region.

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at WFPL’s stories and the people who report them. We’ll talk to reporters about how their stories came about, the reporting process and what they learned. And it’s guaranteed to clock in at under 15 minutes, making it an easy addition to your weekly routine.

Recut’s first episode will be available Tuesday, June 12, with future episodes dropping every Tuesday and Thursday.