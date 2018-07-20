The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has touched down in New Middletown, Indiana, south of Corydon.

BREAKING: Confirmed #tornado near New Middletown, IN (Harrison Co.) moving east. Take cover NOW in Elizabeth, Bridgeport, Fishtown, Sugar Grove, Seven Springs, Lottick Corner. S. Louisville metro, be ready to take shelter if warning issued. #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/B10KFJYJeE — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 20, 2018

840 WHAS reporter Paul Miles is reporting houses have been destroyed.

BREAKING: Harrison County, Indiana sheriff's office says there is "significant damage," including houses destroyed, after a tornado touched down near New Middletown south of Corydon. Rescues underway. — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) July 20, 2018

And Twitter user August Veron posted video he said was of the tornado around 2:45 this afternoon.

