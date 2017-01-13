When election night waned into the early morning hours last November, Jeffrey Klusmeier joined a few dozen Trump supporters at a Fern Creek bar to cheer on their candidate.

He’s the chairman of the local group Young Professionals for Trump.

And he’s been paying close attention to Trump as Inauguration Day approaches — to the controversy surrounding Trump’s perceived conflicts of interest, to the news outlets being attacked by the president-elect and to the people he’s lining up to fill powerful cabinet positions.

We checked in with Klusmeier to get his thoughts on these issues and get an idea of what he’ll be watching for in Trump’s first 100 days as president.

