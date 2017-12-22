Citing congestion, traffic fatalities and inconveniences, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced the construction phase of a $35 million project to improve parts of Dixie Highway.

The funds will be used to add medians, widen sidewalks, define crosswalks and create bus stations for the region’s transit line, Fischer said. Money will also be used to improve signal timing and traffic flow in the area.

Louisville Metro

Metro Council President David Yates said the project represents “good government working,” and said it would protect the city’s economic stability while making it safer. Yates said there are three times as many fatalities on Dixie Highway than on other area roads.

“To everyone up here and those listening, I know it’s not just numbers,” said Yates. “Those are our constituents. Those are our friends, those are our family members. Not only are we improving the quality of lives, hopefully, we’re stopping the next funeral.”

Considered one of the busiest highways in the city, Dixie carries around 60,000 vehicles daily and bears a fatality rate three times higher than similar state roadways, according to a city news release.

More than $22 million of the project will be funded through federal grants. Louisville metro will fund $600,000 of it.

The project will also add a bus rapid transit line to the region, connecting the area to the downtown district and reducing riders’ travel time.

The project is expected to be complete December 2019. An open house on the project is planned for early 2018, allowing people to learn more about it. More information can be found here.

This story has been updated.