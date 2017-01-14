The Obama administration announced Thursday that it is removing a special provision that allowed Cuban immigrants to stay in the country once they arrive on U.S. soil.

Casually known as “wet foot, dry foot,” the policy has been in place since 1995, and was rumored to be in danger as the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba normalizes.

I reported on Louisville’s Cuban community in November, and today I reached out to some local Cubans for their reaction.

Listen to the story in the audio player above.

Freelance reporter Luis de Leon contributed to this story.