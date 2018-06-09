For many students, the summer Cultural Pass is a literal free ticket into many of Louisville’s community arts venues. Established in 2014, the program is presented by Churchill Downs in partnership with Metro Louisville, Fund for the Arts, the Arts and Culture Alliance, and the Louisville Free Public Library.

It allows Louisville students free admission to 46 venues throughout the city including Actors Theatre, the Filson Historical Society and the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Participants must have or be eligible for a card from Louisville Free Public Library, Jeffersonville Township Library, New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, or Bullitt County Public Library.

Each youth — aged 0 to 21-years-old — is eligible for one pass.

In total, 200,000 cultural passes have been distributed over the last three years.

The program was started to meet three goals: impact summer learning loss by creating a learning experience through programming, activities, and education; establish a life-long relationship between Greater Louisville’s children and the art and cultural institutions; and, work to address barriers that may prohibit children from accessing the city’s art and cultural venues.

Passes are available now at any Louisville Free Public Library location, and are good through August 11.

A full list of participating venues is available here.