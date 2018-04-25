Fred Benz said the last time he and his wife flew into Louisville International Airport during Derby, the tarmac was like a parking lot.

“There are planes parked everywhere, every which way,” Benz said. “Small, large, private jets, little passenger planes. The first time we flew in, it was like, ‘Where did they all come from?’”

This led Benz, who is a retired University of Louisville medical school professor, to ask Curious Louisville about the number of planes that fly into the Louisville airports — Standiford Field (or Louisville International) and Bowman Field — during Derby weekend.

Reporter Kyeland Jackson spoke with Darrell Watson, the vice president of strategy and innovation of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, about the numbers.

