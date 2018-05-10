We’re less than two weeks away from the primary that will determine who’s in the running to be Louisville’s next mayor.

In collaboration with Al Día en América, Curious Louisville wants to know: If you were moderating a debate with all the candidates, what would you ask them?

Send us your questions and we’ll get their answers, and use them to create a voter guide by primary day. Submit your question in the form below, or at curiouslouisville.org.

