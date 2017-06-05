The questions are in for this round, and it’s time to vote on which one WFPL will investigate next. Cast your vote by clicking one of the questions below, and remember you can always ask a question of your own for next time!
Curious Louisville Podcasts
June 5, 2017
Laura is the producer of Strange Fruit, a weekly talk show focusing on race and gender, and oversees WFPL's Curious Louisville project.
