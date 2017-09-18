You see it performed everywhere. At sporting events, on television, maybe even at your workplace.

It’s the high five.

But while this gesture seems like it’s probably been around forever, its origin story may actually have local ties.

For WFPL’s Curious Louisville project, I looked into where the high-five came from, which led me from the basketball court to the baseball field — and behind an elaborate hoax.

