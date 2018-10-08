Over the last year, Curious Louisville has answered some really interesting listener questions, ranging from “What happens to Louisville zoo animals when they die?” to “How do jockeys stay in racing shape?”

We examined the state takeover of JCPS, put together a mayoral voting guide and took a deeper look at two annual Louisville traditions, the Kentucky Derby and Forecastle — all powered by your curiosity.

Our most recent round of answered questions includes:

All along the way, we’ve collected other questions you have about Louisville and the people who call it home — and we want to know which one you’d like to hear answered next.

Is the bridge really staying that color? What’s up with Shippingport Island? Is there a 19th century wading pool in one of Louisville’s parks? Do many cars make it across the toll bridge without paying the toll? And, is Ali’s Olympic medal really in the Ohio?

Vote below, before October 31. Then we’ll post the results and get to work! (Can’t see the form? Click here!)