At the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive, near where Jim Porter’s used to be, there’s a pathway leading into the Irish Hill Greenway section of Beargrass Creek. Stretching across the top of this path is a sign made up of nine circles, each decorated with the name and symbol of a city.

Mainz, Germany. Leeds, England. Montpellier, France. Jiujang, PR China. Quito, Ecuador. La Plata, Argentina. Tamale, Ghana. Perm, Russia. (Not pictured: Adapazari, Turkey — the baby of the family)

Submitted

What do they have in common? They’re our sister cities! Why? That’s what J.P. Ellenberger wanted to know. He submitted his question to Curious Louisville, and WFPL’s Roxanne Scott found out the answer.

Our story starts with a conference at the White House after World War II, in an atmosphere of uncertainty, and ends in a dainty coffee cup in Portland, poured among new friends. Listen in the player above, and submit your question at curiouslouisville.org.