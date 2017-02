Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says His Holiness the Dalai Lama has postponed his planned visit to the city in April.

A statement from Fischer’s office says the Tibetan religious leader has been advised to scale back his extensive travel schedule for the next few months.

The Dalai Lama was scheduled to be in Louisville April 23 and 24 to speak at the annual Festival of Faiths. No new date has been set for a visit.