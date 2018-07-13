Hearing dates have been set for Jefferson County Public Schools’ appeal of a recommended state takeover.

The Kentucky Board of Education hearings begin September 10 and will be spread over 12 days in September, October and November in Frankfort.

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis recommended in April that the state take over management of JCPS following a scathing audit that found what he called “deep-seated organization and cultural challenges.”

The JCPS board voted unanimously in May to appeal the recommendation, under which Superintendent Marty Pollio would continue day-to-day management of the district, but the elected board would serve in an advisory role.

State hearing officer Elizabeth Heilman will oversee the appeal proceedings.