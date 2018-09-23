The second day of the Bourbon & Beyond festival at Champions Park in Louisville has been cancelled.

The cumulative effect of Saturday’s bad weather has led the City of Louisville to declare Champions Park unsafe. Unfortunately, the 2nd day of Bourbon & Beyond has been canceled. We're so grateful to the fans that stuck out the rain. pic.twitter.com/N0A4dWTMYQ — Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) September 23, 2018

In a news release Sunday morning, festival organizers said the city declared the festival site unsafe after heavy rainfall on Saturday. City officials said “persistent rain made it impossible to adequately prepare the grounds to hold a second consecutive festival day.”

Danny Hayes, CEO of festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents said it was disappointing to cancel.

“Our team worked so hard to bring an unprecedented festival experience to Louisville. While it is disappointing to have to cancel Day 2, we think the 25,000 fans who braved the weather got a real feeling for where this festival is headed. We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to keep the festival going on Saturday.”

Per the release, festival organizers say people who purchased tickets will receive refunds:

Sunday Single Day Ticket—100 percent refund of ticket price

Two-day Weekend Ticket — 50 percent refund of ticket price

Hotel + Ticket Packages — 50 percent refund of ticket price

Camping Passes — 50 percent refund of ticket price

The above refunds apply to all general admission, VIP, Beyond VIP and camping tickets at the originally purchased price level.