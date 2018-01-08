The last remaining major structure from Louisville’s Camp Taylor World War I training installation will be taken down starting this week.

The structure, put up in 1918, served as the Motor School Garage at Camp Taylor.

More recently, it was used as a maintenance barn for Joe Creason Park, but is no longer structurally sound or safe.

Metro Parks has been working with the Camp Zachary Taylor Historical Society and the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs on a plan to salvage some of the building’s materials and incorporate them into a new maintenance building.

The old garage is structurally unique — it contains wooden lattice trusses that measure 102 feet across. The truss system eliminated the need for support poles, allowing vehicles to move more freely inside the building.

Most of the buildings on the sprawling installation were taken down after the war, with some materials used in the building of homes in what is now the Camp Taylor neighborhood.

Officials say the design process for the new maintenance facility will start this year.