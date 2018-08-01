Maggie Rogers is a Louisville-raised theater professional who is directing the Walden Theatre Alumni Company’s current show, “Ghosts Like Us,” which runs through August 4.

She is also an advocate for normalizing fatness in theater casting — something she wrote about for “American Theatre Magazine” in January.

I spoke with Rogers about the response to that piece and how Walden Theatre — now called the Commonwealth Theatre Center — has changed since she attended. You can hear the conversation in the audioplayer above.