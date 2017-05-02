The post positions are set for Friday’s running of the 143rd Kentucky Oaks. The maximum field of 14 will run in the $1 million fillies-only race.

The early favorite, at 5-2, is Paradise Woods, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat and trained by Richard Mandella, who’s looking for his first Oaks victory. Paradise Woods will run from the fourth post position.

“My filly’s young and just getting experience,” Mandella says. “She’s naturally gifted with a lot of speed. So being in the four, we’ll let her come out of there, and if she’s on the lead that’s fine and if somebody else is crazy for it we’ll probably just settle off of it.”

The second betting choice is Miss Sky Warrior, at 9-2. Abel Tasman and Farrell both have odds of 5-1.

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is at 6:12 p.m. Friday at Churchill Downs.

Here’s the full field, courtesy of the Kentucky Derby website.

1. Ever So Clever (Luis Contreras, 20-1)

2. Lockdown (Jose Ortiz, 20-1)

3. Mopotism (Mario Gutierrez, 20-1)

4. Paradise Woods (Flavien Prat, 5-2)

5. Jordan’s Henny (Joe Rocco Jr., 30-1)

6. Vexatious (Kent Desormeaux, 20-1)

7. Farrell (Channing Hill, 5-1)

8. Sailor’s Valentine (Corey Lanerie, 30-1)

9. Wicked Lick (Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1)

10. Miss Sky Warrior (Paco Lopez, 9-2)

11. Tequilita (Luis Saez, 20-1)

12. Daddys Lil Darling (Julien Leparoux, 20-1)

13. Abel Tasman (Mike Smith, 5-1)

14. Salty (Joel Rosario, 6-1)

AE-15. Summer Luck (Javier Castellano, 30-1)