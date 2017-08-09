It’s 11 days of deep-fried, tilt-a-whirling, cow-petting adventure, and it only comes along once a year. And no matter how many times you’ve been to the Kentucky State Fair, there are probably some things you’re still curious about.

Like, how do you get a pig who outweighs you by hundreds of pounds to do a trick? How many times will a rooster crow in fifteen minutes? What do people say at the booth giving out free Qurans? Why do those dogs want those ducks to go over the bridge so bad?

Now’s your chance to find out. WFPL’s Laura Ellis will spend a week living full-time at the fair, finding the answers to your questions, and taking us behind the scenes to find out what happens at the fair after the stuffed and sunburned crowds go home at night.

It’s all part of our Curious Louisville project, where you ask the questions, and we find the answers. Submit your question in the form below, and tune in during the Kentucky State Fair, August 17-27, to hear some answers.