Louisville attorney Ryan Fenwick has announced plans to run for mayor in 2018. Fenwick this week said he plans to challenge Mayor Greg Fischer in the Democratic Primary.

Fenwick has a degree in law and urban planning. He said he was first inspired to run during debates over locating a methane plant in West Louisville. The proposal was eventually shelved.

Fenwick said Louisville needs a different perspective on how to run the city.

“What I’m bringing to the table is a real knowledge of what it’s like to live a regular person’s life in the city, and also a familiarity with urban policies that need to be implemented in Louisville,” he said.

Fenwick said his campaign would emphasize policing, sanctuary policies, transparent budgeting processes, public access to city hall and more.

Fischer announced earlier this year that he’d seek a third and final term as mayor. So far, Fenwick is the only Democrat to launch a campaign for Fischer’s seat.

In October, Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet, a Republican, announced she’d seek the seat. Jackie Green, a local entrepreneur, has also said he’ll challenge Fischer. Green will run as an Independent.

Fischer’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fenwick will hold a meet-and-greet at Goodwood Brewing Company on Main Street, Sunday from 6-9 p.m.