The final Louisville showing of a documentary that wrestles with issues of immigration, sexuality and rural life will be this Friday at the University of Louisville.



“Forbidden: Undocumented And Queer In Rural America” was screened as part of the “Reel” Latin American Film Festival at U of L. The documentary follows Moises Serrano of North Carolina, an undocumented immigrant who came to the United States with his family when he was an infant. In telling Serrano’s story, the film touches on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — program and LGBTQ rights.

WFPL’s Roxanne Scott attended the screening and spoke to attendees afterward. Listen to the player above for more.