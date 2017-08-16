For many, the first day of school brings new challenges, like entering a new grade or teaching different curriculum.

But for acting superintendent Marty Pollio, this school year at Jefferson County Public Schools brings a bigger challenge: boosting district-wide morale.

Pollio has spent 21 years working in JCPS, but when he assumed his current position earlier this summer, annual survey data showed that less than half of “certified personnel” — like teachers and principals — had faith in current district leadership.

“Number one is getting a common purpose for all of us where we are all working on the page; we have a 155 schools, so that is difficult to do many times,” Pollio said. “But I don’t think there was a feeling that we were a school district, it was more a district of schools.”

According to Pollio, the second priority for this school year is getting more support to schools and teachers so that they have the ability to do their jobs.

“Some schools and teachers — not all — have struggled to get the things they need to be successful, so we are trying to do those things immediately so we can move forward,” he said.