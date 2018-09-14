If you’ve ever wanted to watch people make things using lasers, torches, or 3D printers, you’ll have the chance this weekend during the Weekend of Making.

At Maker Village, the public is invited to enjoy music and food, and to interact with people making things at FirstBuild near the University of Louisville.

FirstBuild Managing Director Larry Portaro said the event will promote engagement between the community and makers.

“That’s what’s great about making,” Portaro said. “It’s one thing to be able to have an idea and brainstorm, but then to create that idea and allow other people to interact with it, there’s so much more learning.”

This is the first time FirstBuild has hosted the Maker Village. The event will happen during the fourth annual Mega Hackathon, where participants from across the nation come up with ideas “for the home of the future.” The winner could get more than $10,000 in cash and prizes, but FirstBuild Product Developer Gonzalo Ocano said the event is about more than winning money.

“It’s a great way for the families to have access and see making, and understand that science and engineering can be fun,” Ocano said.

The Maker Village is Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 7 p.m. and the Hackathon is Sept. 15 and 16. Entrance to the Maker Village is free. Information on tickets for the Hackathon is available here.