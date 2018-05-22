Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer won a decisive victory in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, winning more than 74 percent of the vote.

With 54,554 votes, Fischer beat attorney Ryan Fenwick, who received 12,052 votes. Trailing further behind were challengers Dave Biggers, Daniel Gillette and Lawrence Williams.

In the Republican primary, Councilwoman Angela Leet easily defeated former UPS worker Bob DeVore, 16,273 to 8,357.

In interviews with WFPL’s Curious Louisville, both Fischer and Leet laid out their vision for Louisville’s future.

“What we’re demonstrating is that you can build an inclusive economy based on principles of compassion, and still have high rates of innovation and high rates of growth. I think that’s what future successful cities are going to look like,” Fischer said.

“So, I am running for a third term to make sure that we keep this momentum going at all parts of our city, so everybody feels like they are connected to a bright and hopeful future, and then we have the actual physical growth of our city that’s actually taking place as well, as more and more people want to invest in our city.”

In her answer, Leet focused on helping youth find meaningful work in skilled trades.

“I know, as an engineer, you kind of have that maker mentality of being a creative and doing things with your hands,” she said. “We’ve somehow have a generation or two that we’ve lost that pride and that enthusiasm and respect for those types of trades. I think there’s an opportunity now for us to draw that back into Louisville.

“I think the state as a whole wants to be considered a manufacturing center, and so Louisville, of course, should be the economic engine of that. We should be supporting bringing that to fruition, so more people can go back to work in jobs that are meaningful for them, with growth opportunity.”

Fischer and Leet will face off in the general election in November, along with any independent or third-party candidates.

This story has been updated.