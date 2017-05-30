Update: 5:55 p.m.: Louisville police believe Monday’s deadly shooting at Waterfront Park was gang-related, culminating from a party that started near the University of Louisville.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the incident began at Fourth and Cardinal, near U of L, where a pool party with nearly 500 people moved onto nearby streets.

U of L police notified Louisville Police, who helped to move the party from near campus. Party-goers then moved to Waterfront Park.

Police say at 9:27 p.m. there was as shooting that injured two and killed one. Police believe the victim who was killed had a connection to a gang.

Another shooting at the park, approximately 30 minutes later, injured one person. LMPD Major Eric Johnson said this kind of violence has never been seen at Waterfront Park.

“In the 25-year history of the waterfront, there has never been a homicide occur there,” Johnson said. “This event was an anomaly for the waterfront. No amount of personnel would’ve prevented this from happening.”

Police pleaded with the public to come forward with any information about the shootings. As of early Tuesday evening, no witnesses have come forward.

Earlier:

On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the shooting at Waterfront Park Monday night could bring more security in public places around the city. Fischer called the incident “frustrating.”

During a news conference to announce the upcoming July 4th Festival, Fischer compared the incident to last year’s shooting during the Pegasus Parade, which injured two.

Fischer said the incidents stem from people using guns to settle fights.

“People want to say it’s not the guns, which, I get that,” Fischer said. “This isn’t a second amendment issue. But, it does not help the situation when there are so many guns on our streets.”

Hundreds of people gathered at Waterfront Park Monday night reportedly began to disperse as shooting began near the Big Four Bridge. The Courier-Journal reported LMPD officers found three adult men with gunshot wounds after 9:30 p.m. near the entrance of the bridge. The men were taken to U of L hospital, where one of them died. The other two suffered non life-threatening injuries.

According to the paper, a fourth man showed up at U of L hospital late Monday. As of 11 p.m., it was unclear whether he was injured during the Waterfront Park shooting.

Fischer said residents should use their best judgement at all times when in large crowds.

“You just have to use common sense when you come into any situation, whether it’s out in the countryside or here in the city,” he said.

An estimated 10,000 people gathered at Waterfront Park earlier in the day for the annual Memorial Day Hike, Bike and Paddle event.

Fischer said officials will review camera footage from the incident to determine whether the city will focus on deploying more police officers, enhanced security measures or some combination of the two.

This story has been updated.