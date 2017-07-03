Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is still waiting for regulations from state officials regarding the authorization of charter schools.

State legislators passed a charter school law earlier this year and gave Fischer authorization power – meaning he can approve or dismiss charter school applications.

State education officials are still crafting policy and procedure for the application process.

Fischer said no charter schools will be established in the city for the upcoming school year.

“We want proven operators and we want to make sure our initial charter schools are successful as well so they need to have proven models,” he said.

Gov. Matt Bevin assembled a nine-member Kentucky Charter Schools Advisory Council earlier this year to assist the state’s school board in developing regulations for charter school applicants. Along with Fischer, the local school board also has authorization power. Fischer said it’s likely a local commission will help guide the application process.