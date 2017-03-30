This week’s guest on Five Things is Aldy Milliken, director of the KMAC Museum, formerly known as the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft.

Milliken came to Louisville in 2012 from Stockholm, where he ran a gallery and championed contemporary art. He’s American, raised on the east coast, but he spent time on the west coast, in Indonesia, and in Hungary before moving to Sweden.

In this excerpt, Milliken talks with me about Tris Vonna-Michell, an artist he worked with early in his career. Listen in the audio player above.