This week’s guest on Five Things is Louisville-based writer Dave Henry. He was one of the screenwriters for the film “Pleased to Meet Me,” which filmed in Louisville and premiered in 2013. He’s also the co-author of a book about Richard Pryor, which he wrote with his brother, musician Joe Henry.

In this excerpt, he talks with me about a pivotal record in his life. Listen in the player above. You can hear the full episode online or wherever you get your podcasts.