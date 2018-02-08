This week’s guest is Angie Fenton, a name that’s familiar to many Louisville TV viewers — she’s frequently seen on WHAS 11 as a contributor to their morning news show. She seems to be everywhere — emcee-ing a gala event, reporting on happenings all around the community. She’s the editor-in-chief of Extol Magazine, which she runs with her husband, Jason Applegate, and as of December (after our interview was recorded), she’s also the editor-in-chief of The Voice-Tribune, a society newspaper.

On her unconventional family of origin:

“I’m adopted, and the youngest of five, four of whom are adopted. None of us are biologically related. Our family is multiracial: I am black, German, Scot-Irish and Cherokee, I have a sister who’s Korean, our parents are white, I have a sister who’s black, a sister who’s black and Indian, and then our brother — we always called him homemade, he’s white, because he was literally made at home! We were the diversity of our town [Holly, Michigan], and we never felt different because of that.”

On her workaholic tendencies and what she feels like she lost:

“Looking back, I missed building friendships, I missed actually having true relationships and dating. I missed my family, stuff that I didn’t go home for. I spent so many holidays, I would be the one who was like, ‘I’ll work!’ On one hand, I’m grateful for the work ethic that I have, and it’s allowed me to have a fun career. But I sacrificed other people for work.”

On her unexpected pregnancy and how it affected her marriage:

“We met in October, and we got married the next year, October 4. So here we are, we’re newlyweds, instead of taking a honeymoon, we started a magazine, and then we have a baby coming. And then — my husband lost his mind.”