The second season of Five Things kicks off today, with another series of conversations about the objects that tell our life stories. Most of our previous guests have been artists of one sort or another. But this week we’re taking a turn, welcoming our first elected official to the interview chair.

Rep. John Yarmuth is a former speechwriter, the founder of Louisville’s alternative newsweekly, and he’s currently the only Democrat representing Kentucky in Congress. He’s also a former Republican, and you’ll hear about when and why he made the party switch.

We talked about his favorite baseball team (it’s not what you’d expect), playing golf with President Obama, the future of the Affordable Care Act, and a spiritual experience involving a necktie.

We recorded this conversation about three weeks before the presidential election, so a little of this already sounds a bit out of date — so I asked him to come back for a quick follow-up last week. Stay tuned through to the end for that.

