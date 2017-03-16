This week’s edition of Five Things features guest Andy Beshear, a familiar name to many Kentuckians: he’s been the state attorney general since January 2016, and he’s the son of former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear.

Anyone who follows Kentucky news will know that he’s had a few public tangles with Gov. Matt Bevin, but as you might imagine, he’d rather talk about the positive work that his office is doing. He’s not someone who talks about himself that often, so I was glad he accepted my invitation to come into the studio and share some things that have been important to him.

In this excerpt, Beshear talks about a special gift from his parents and the question that finally pushed him towards law school. Listen in the player above and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.