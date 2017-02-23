On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is musician Amy Helm. She’s a singer-songwriter based in Woodstock, New York, and she released her first solo album, “Didn’t It Rain,” in 2015.

I remember hearing her sing with the band Ollabelle when I used to live in New York City — they were a gospel-ish collective that played around town, and I always loved her soulful voice. Later, I learned that she came by her musical abilities honestly: her father is the late Levon Helm, drummer for The Band.

She was in Louisville last fall when she was touring with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and I was able to get her into the studio to talk about her five things.

Listen to the full episode below, and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.