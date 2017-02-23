Arts and Culture Five Things
February 23, 2017

On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is musician Amy Helm. She’s a singer-songwriter based in Woodstock, New York, and she released her first solo album, “Didn’t It Rain,” in 2015.

I remember hearing her sing with the band Ollabelle when I used to live in New York City — they were a gospel-ish collective that played around town, and I always loved her soulful voice. Later, I learned that she came by her musical abilities honestly: her father is the late Levon Helm, drummer for The Band.

She was in Louisville last fall when she was touring with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and I was able to get her into the studio to talk about her five things. 

Listen to the full episode below, and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

Tara Anderson
By Tara Anderson @TaraEAnderson
Tara Anderson is a contributing editor for WFPL News, and the host and producer of Five Things, a podcast about the physical objects that tell our stories.