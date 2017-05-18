On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is Louisville musician Dennis Ledford. He’s been part of the Louisville music scene since the 1960s, and if you graduated from high school in Louisville in the 90s, he probably played your senior prom as part of Nervous Melvin and the Mistakes. (I know he played mine — Ballard, class of ’93 represent!)

He’s got stories on stories to tell, and what really struck me about our conversation was that all of his objects were really about people.

You can hear an excerpt in the player above about a formative moment he had in high school, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to listen to the full episode.