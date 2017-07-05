So, hey.

*waves*

Remember me? It’s been a few.

Five Things has been on a little break for the past month, but that doesn’t mean that I’ve been on a break. Behind the scenes, I’ve been working away at making some new episodes for you — and now I’m asking for you to join the conversation.

In each episode of Five Things, we get to know our guest through some of the objects they consider important, and I’ve heard from many of you that this process often gets you thinking about some of YOUR important objects and what they represent. A couple of listeners have even told me that they’ve done a Five Things-style exercise at their book club or their church group, as a way to get to know each other better or to examine their lives. I love this idea! It makes me so happy to hear that this show is resonating.

So, let’s get some of your voices into the show! I’m going to start asking a question every few weeks that you can answer, then we’ll include some of your responses in future episodes. Just type your answer in the box below. If I want to know more, I’ll send you a follow-up email.

Our first listener question is:

Tell us about an object that represents LOVE for you, and why you associate it with that feeling.

A new episode of Five Things will be in your podcast feed on Thursday, and I can’t wait for you to hear it.