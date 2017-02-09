This week’s guest on Five Things is Theo Edmonds, who moves effortlessly between rural and urban, just as he moves between creative and corporate.

He’s an artist by training — painting, installations, and performance art — with a law degree and extensive experience in health care administration.

He was born and raised in Breathitt County, Kentucky, but he’s spent most of his life out of the state.

His current venture is IDEAS xLab, which seeks to trains artists to work in the health care sector.

We met in his painting studio in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood, where we talked about the objects that are significant in his life. Listen to the excerpt in the player above about one particular word that carries a lot of meaning for Edmonds.

