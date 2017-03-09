This week’s edition of Five Things is really special — it’s our first ever live show! I knew we needed a fantastic guest, too… somebody who would be comfortable talking about personal things in front of a crowd. So, I was delighted when Tracy Clayton accepted my invitation to return to her hometown of Louisville and tell us about her five things.

Tracy is a writer at BuzzFeed, and the co-host (with Heben Nigatu) of Another Round, a podcast that takes on issues of race, gender, culture, and identity in an incredibly fun and engaging way. They talk about serious things with lots of laughter. It’s one of my favorite podcasts and I was thrilled to get to talk to Tracy in person.

We recorded this episode at the Green Building Gallery in Louisville, in front of an enthusiastic audience that included several of Tracy’s family members, including her mom, who was sitting in the front row.

Following the Another Round tradition of enjoying an adult beverage during the show, Tracy and I both sipped on bourbon and chatted about the things that have been significant in her life. I won’t spoil the surprise, but everyone in our office has been talking about the first object she wanted to discuss.

