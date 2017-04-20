Five Things Podcasts
April 20, 2017

On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is Louisville writer Anne Bogel.

Her blog, Modern Mrs. Darcy (which I’ve enjoyed reading for years), covers a variety of topics: work, family, style, and her primary passion, books. She also hosts a podcast called “What Should I Read Next,” in which she helps readers find new books to enjoy. 

We talked about her favorite kinds of coffee — and why it’s challenging for her to find a new favorite, the importance of a good pair of walking shoes, and just how much she really loves Jane Austen. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

Tara Anderson
Tara Anderson is a contributing editor for WFPL News, and the host and producer of Five Things, a podcast about the physical objects that tell our stories.