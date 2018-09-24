This coming weekend’s Louder Than Life festival — set to be held at Louisville’s Champions Park — has been cancelled.

It is with deep regret that we inform you that this weekend’s Louder Than Life festival has been canceled due to unsafe conditions resulting from ongoing rain and flooding at the festival site—Champions Park. Full statement at https://t.co/Yn7o13w5Vc pic.twitter.com/bVy727ysz2 — LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) September 25, 2018

In a note posted to social media and on the festival’s website, concert producer Danny Wimmer Presents wrote that ongoing rain and flooding had made the festival site unsafe.

“After carefully inspecting the grounds and infrastructure this evening, the City and we have determined that it is no longer possible to make the festival site safe in time for this weekend,” they wrote.

Danny Wimmer Presents will give full refunds for all ticket, official hotel and camping package purchases.

The festival, which was scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, billed itself as the “ultimate whiskey, food and rock & roll experience.” Nine Inch Nails, Alice in Chains, Bush, Primus and Billy Idol were among the acts expected to perform.

Danny Wimmer Presents was also the company behind last weekend’s Bourbon and Beyond festival at the same site. The second day of that festival was canceled due to flooding.