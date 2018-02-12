Ford is boosting production of two of the SUVs produced at Louisville’s Kentucky Truck Plant.

The company announced Monday that it would invest an additional $25 million in the plant in East Louisville. The money will allow the company to increase the manufacturing line speed by adding 400 new robots and a 3D printer to print parts and tools quickly.

Ford said the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition are both in demand by customers, so the company is increasing production targets for both SUVs by 25 percent since last fall.

“The response from customers regarding our new full-size SUVs has been exceptional,” said Ford Global Operations President Joe Hinrichs in a press release. “Using a combination of Ford’s advanced manufacturing and American hard work and ingenuity, we’ll deliver more high-quality Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions to customers than originally planned.”

The Kentucky Truck Plant opened in 1969. It currently employs more than 8,400 people.