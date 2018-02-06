The daily lineup for the Forecastle Festival was announced Tuesday. The lineup for the 2018 festival, which is in its 16th year, is lead by Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse, along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Houndmouth and The War on Drugs.

Forecastle 2018 will take place July 13-15 at Waterfront Park.

Here’s what attendees can expect day-to-day:

Friday, July 13

Modest Mouse

Father John Misty

Vance Joy

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Louis the Child

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Lucero

AJR

I’m With Her

Teddy Abrams and Friends

Jai Wolf

Berhana

Devon Gilfillian

Arlie

Flagship

Saturday, July 14

Chris Stapleton

Houndmouth

The War on Drugs

Jimmy Eat World

T-Pain

Jenny Lewis

Margo Price

Hippie Sabotage

PVRIS

Hiss Golden Messenger

Westside Gunn + Conway

Morgan Saint

The Spencer Lee Band

Brent Cobb

Biyo

Sunday, July 15

Arcade Fire

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Courtney Barnett

NF

Vic Mensa

Oh Wonder

Punch Brothers

White Reaper

Quinn XCII

Khruangbin

Tyminski

Colony House

SAINt JHN

Ron Gallo

Matt Maeson