The daily lineup for the Forecastle Festival was announced Tuesday. The lineup for the 2018 festival, which is in its 16th year, is lead by Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse, along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Houndmouth and The War on Drugs.
Forecastle 2018 will take place July 13-15 at Waterfront Park.
Here’s what attendees can expect day-to-day:
Friday, July 13
Modest Mouse
Father John Misty
Vance Joy
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Louis the Child
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lucero
AJR
I’m With Her
Teddy Abrams and Friends
Jai Wolf
Berhana
Devon Gilfillian
Arlie
Flagship
Saturday, July 14
Chris Stapleton
Houndmouth
The War on Drugs
Jimmy Eat World
T-Pain
Jenny Lewis
Margo Price
Hippie Sabotage
PVRIS
Hiss Golden Messenger
Westside Gunn + Conway
Morgan Saint
The Spencer Lee Band
Brent Cobb
Biyo
Sunday, July 15
Arcade Fire
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Courtney Barnett
NF
Vic Mensa
Oh Wonder
Punch Brothers
White Reaper
Quinn XCII
Khruangbin
Tyminski
Colony House
SAINt JHN
Ron Gallo
Matt Maeson