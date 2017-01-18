Former Kentucky Lt. Gov. and Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson has a new job in his hometown after serving in the Obama Administration.

Bellarmine University has announced that Abramson will join the school next week as an Executive in Residence. Abramson will teach courses on leadership and civics, and develop a new institute for local government leadership.

“I’m working with the National League of Cities to develop an annual event at Bellarmine with city council presidents from across the country,” he said. “And I’m working with the National Association of Counties to set up a similar annual meeting for the county executives of the large counties like King County out in Seattle and Cook County up in Chicago.”

Wikimedia Commons

Abramson has been in Washington for more than two years, serving as President Obama’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. He says it was difficult to be away from family and friends during his stint in Washington, but working with the president was an unforgettable experience.

“He’s got a tremendous sense of humor — it’s dry but it’s really, really good, and quick wit.,” said Abramson. “He would get more accomplished in a five-minute, 10-minute interaction than normal meetings that I would have in the days of the city, county and state that would take a half an hour or more.”

Abramson had previously served as an executive in residence at Bellarmine in 2011, before he was elected lieutenant governor.

Doris Tegart, Bellarmine’s interim president called Abramson “one of the most dynamic and energetic public servants in our city, commonwealth and nation.”

“I’m excited to welcome him back to Louisville at Bellarmine,” Tegart said in a news release. “He will be a remarkable asset for Bellarmine’s students, with his deep understanding of public policy issues across our academic offerings, including business, health care, education, environmental studies, communication, and the arts and sciences.”

Abramson begins his residence at Bellarmine next week.