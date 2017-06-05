Former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson says he’d like to run again for public office someday.

Grayson will step down soon as president of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, but will remain there for several months in an advisory role.

He says he’s still thinking about what he’ll do after that.

“I don’t see myself as a candidate in the near term, but it is something I’d like to do at some point again,” he says. “I enjoyed it, I thought I was pretty good at it and I hope I find an opportunity that makes some sense for me.”

Grayson, a Republican, says he believes shoring up Kentucky’s pension systems is the biggest challenge currently facing state government.

He says he has no concrete plans for the future now, but he’s weighing his options.

“A lot of folks are already starting to reach out to see if I might be interested in joining them, so I’m looking forward to having some of those conversations over the next couple of weeks,” he says.

Grayson won two terms as secretary of state, but resigned in 2011 to become director of the Harvard Institute of Politics. He also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010, losing to Rand Paul.