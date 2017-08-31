Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is said to be doing well and undergoing tests at a medical center in Alaska after suffering what doctors suspect was a mild stroke Wednesday.

Crum’s wife, WFPL host Susan Sweeney Crum, says the 80-year-old Hall of Fame coach became ill while fishing. He was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.

Susan Crum says her husband’s condition has improved and he could be released from the hospital as early as this weekend.

Denny Crum retired from coaching in 2001 after a 30-year career at U of L that included two national championships.

Crum stayed active at the university as a fundraiser and still manages a scholarship foundation that bears his name. For a decade, he co-hosted a radio show with former Kentucky basketball coach, Joe B. Hall.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.