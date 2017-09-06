The Frazier History Museum will soon be the starting point to Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

On Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and museum officials announced the Frazier will build a Bourbon Trail welcome center and exhibit as part of a partnership with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Additions include bourbon-related exhibits, a concierge service and lounge area for hosting events.

Fischer said “bourbonism” has bolstered Kentucky’s economy and brings visitors from around the world to the state.

“The experiences that our distilleries are putting on out in the commonwealth and here in our city, these are world-class level experiences,” Fischer said. “When people come, no matter where they’re from, no matter how much money they have, no matter how many experiences they’ve gone through, they all leave with their expectations exceeded.”

According to a news release, bourbon is a growing $8.5 billion industry which creates up to 17,500 jobs and an annual payroll of $800 million.

KDA President Eric Gregory said by 2020, those numbers will grow. And Gregory said the welcome center and exhibit will give bourbon trail enthusiasts a new location to start in Kentucky.

“It’s a great time to be involved in bourbon and it’s also a great time to be involved with Frazier,” Gregory said. “When this center opens, we can say that you should start your experience in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Frazier in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center.”

The center and exhibit are scheduled to open August 2018.